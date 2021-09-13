BTS and Coldplay Come Together in Epic Collaboration on New Single Titled My Universe, Out on Sep 24

Legendary rock band Coldplay on Monday finally laid to rest months of speculation and anticipation by announcing an exciting collaboration with South Korean boy-band BTS on a new single titled My Universe. The rock band, led by Chris Martin announced on Twitter that the song will release on September 24. They also shared the first-look graphic for the song which featured astrological signs on a purple background. BTS also shared the update on their Twitter account.

The tweet read, “#MyUniverse // Coldplay X BTS // September 24th // Pre-order & pre-save now // (sic)." BTS also shared, “#Coldplay X #BTS - My Universe" with a spaceship emoji.

According to Soompi, My Universe will be available in the form of a limited edition two-track CD single which will also include hand-written lyrics by the bands. The eponymous single and it’s instrumental version will be available for fans.

Recently the K-Pop band was interviewed by Coldplay front-runner Chris Martin ahead of the release of their ‘Permission to Dance’ music video which consisted of short videos of fans taking part in the dance challenge. The interview premiered on the weekly YouTube series ‘Released.’

Earlier this year, BTS had also impressed fans with their rendition of Fix You by Coldplay. The video of their cover had aired on an episode of MTV Unplugged.

Meanwhile, Coldplay consists of Martin as their lead vocalist, along with lead guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, as well as creative director Phil Harvey. BTS, on the other hand, consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin.

