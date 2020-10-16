Cole Hauser, Mel Gibson To Lead Action Thriller 'Panama'

Los Angeles: “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser will star opposite Mel Gibson in upcoming action thriller “Panama”. To be directed by Mark Neveldine of “Crank” series fame, the new movie will start shooting in Puerto Rico in December, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Daniel Adams and William R. Barber have penned the script for the movie, which hails from Yale Productions. The story follows a rugged and decorated ex-marine (Hauser) who is sent undercover by his former commander (Gibson) to execute a high-value deal with untrustworthy adversaries.

Hauser and Gibson previously collaborated on 2004 feature”Paparazzi”. “Panama” will be produced by Jordan Beckerman and Jordan Yale Levine along with Michelle Chydzik Sowa and Michelle Reihel.