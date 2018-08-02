GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Colin Farrell and Mel Gibson Tapped to Star in Revenge Filck, War Pigs

Mel Gibson and Colin Farrell, both with backgrounds in comedy-tinged action movies, are to play two ex-marines involved in a revenge mission prompted by the death of a fellow soldier.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 2, 2018, 10:01 AM IST
Colin Farrell and Mel Gibson Tapped to Star in Revenge Filck, War Pigs
Actor Colin Farrell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer', showing as part of the London Film Festival in London, Thursday, October 12, 2017. (Image: AP)
The two actors have been tapped for War Pigs, an action movie about a group of ex-marines with retribution and robbery in mind.

Mel Gibson and Colin Farrell, both with backgrounds in comedy-tinged action movies, are to play two ex-marines involved in a revenge mission prompted by the death of a fellow soldier. Their goal puts them up against a drug cartel and in line to make off with millions of dollars in illicit funds.

The film will be directed by Tommy Wirkola, who gained international attention for 2009 Norwegian World War II zombie horror Dead Snow and then oversaw 2013 fantasy adventure Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters and 2017 sci-fi flick What Happened to Monday.

Following War Pigs, Gibson is heading back to both directing and the World War II arena, having received praise for Hacksaw Ridge after a decade's worth of controversies.

Farrell's upcoming films include November 2018's crime thriller Widows and Tim Burton's Dumbo remake for March 2019.

