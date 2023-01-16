Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, More Miss Critics Choice Awards 2023 After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Colin Farrell grabbed the headlines recently after he recently won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his critically acclaimed film The Banshees of Inisherin. As all eyes are on the next big award show - Critics Choice Awards 2023, Farrell’s fans, who would want to see him at the event, have rather disappointing news. Farrel will not be able to participate in the Critics Choice Awards as he has tested positive for Covid-19. His Banshees of Inisherin co-star Brendon Gleeson has too contracted the virus and will have to skip the function.

As per a report in Access Hollywood, Critics Choice Awards 2023 nominees Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Jamie Lee Curtis and presenter Michelle Pfeiffer were all forced to bow out of Sunday’s show after testing positive for Covid-19.

Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson have been nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively for Banshees of Inisherin at the Critics Choice Awards but will not be able to attend the function. They have tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was shared by Marc Malkin, senior culture and events editor for Variety. His tweet reads, “Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won’t be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID."

Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won't be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/i9CFkOccTl— Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) January 15, 2023

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Curtis previously announced her condition on Instagram. Pfeiffer, who was set to present friend and The Fabulous Baker Boys co-star Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, also shared her regrets on social media, writing that she was “especially disappointed not to witness” Bridges’ milestone. The actor’s Big Lebowski castmate John Goodman is set to take her place. The Hollywood icon was also nominated for her work as Betty Ford in Showtime’s The First Lady.

Recently, Farrell, won his second Golden Globe for Banshees of Inisherin. Following this, he praised Gleeson and said that he was happy to have had the opportunity to work with him.

“I love you so much. To get to cohabitate this creative space with you every day, all I did when I came to work every day was aspire to be your equal," he said.

Colin Farell contested has his contenders as Austin Butler for Elvis, Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Bill Nighy for Living. Brendan Fraser bagged the award for the Best Actor.

Among the movie nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once led with 14 total nods. On the TV side, the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary scored the most nominations with six overall. For special awards, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Janelle Monáe earned the seventh annual SeeHer Award, and Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here