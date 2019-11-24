Colin Farrell will be Great as The Penguin, Says Danny DeVito

Ever since Matt Reeves announced that he was going to make a Batman film, various reports had surfaced speculating the cast members finalised for the film. Reeves had himself admitted that his film The Batman would feature some of the classic villains of the previous films and the actors playing these villains have kept fans curious.

Recently, a report suggested that Total Recall actor Colin Farell has been fixed to play The Penguin in the film. The news has not been finalised yet, but Farell has already won a nod of approval from legendary actor Danny DeVito.

Read: John Turturro Cast as Underworld Don Carmine Falcone in Robert Pattinson's The Batman

Danny DeVito believes Colin Farrell will do a great job as The Penguin in Matt Reeves' The Batman. DeVito, who played the DC villain to Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns, said it would be "interesting" to see Farrell's take on the character.

"Colin's a great actor... He's a good friend of mine. I've known him for many years and I think he's going to do a great job as The Penguin. It's going to be really interesting to see his take on it," DeVito told ScreenRant. Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito last starred together in Disney’s reboot of Dumbo which premiered earlier this year.

The Batman will see Robert Pattinson in the title role, with Andy Serkis as Batman's loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

It is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman's villains. The Batman will hit the theatres on June 25, 2021.

