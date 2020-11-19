Colin Hanks, Diane Guerrero And Nelly Board Buddy Holly Biopic

Los Angeles: Actors Colin Hanks, Diane Guerrero and hip hop star Nelly are joining the cast of rock and roll icon Buddy Holly’s biopic “Clear Lake”. Directed by Australian filmmaker Bruce Beresford, the film will follow Holly starting from his teen years to his 1958 Biggest Show of Stars tour with Clarence Collins, founder of Little Anthony & the Imperials, as they broke racial barriers by performing together across the US.

The film will also focus on Holly’s meeting with his future bride, Maria Elena Holly, and his 1959 Winter Dance Party tour that ended with a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa on February 3, 1959. Irish actor Ruairi O’Connor will be playing the iconic rock and roll star in the movie, reported Variety.

Hanks, known for starring in “Jumanji” movies, will appear as Norman Petty, Holly’s brilliant but often controlling manager and producer. “Orange Is the New Black” star Guerrero has been cast in the role of Holly’s wife Maria. Nelly, who currently appears in ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”, will essay the role of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chuck Berry.

“Ray producer Stuart Benjamin along with Rick French are also attached with the project, which is being developed in collaboration with the Buddy Holly estate. Holly’s widow Maria is on board as associate producer.

Patrick Shanahan has penned the script and the team is planning to start the production early next year.