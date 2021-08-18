Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Pregnancy Rumours During Act

In July, several reports stated that Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson is expecting her first baby with husband and stand up artist Colin Jost. Now, Jost has confirmed the news during an act at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut as he said, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” according to a source in the audience.

Johansson, 36, already has a 6-year-old daughter named Rose from a previous marriage to Frenchman Romain Dauriac. She quietly wed Saturday Night Live actor, 39, in October 2020 after three years of dating.

Recently, Johansson has been embroiled in a legal matter with Disney over hybrid release model of Black Widow. The actress claimed in her lawsuit that the studio promised a theatrical release for Black Widow. As an Executive Producer and the star of the film, Johansson’s income was also linked to the film’s box office success. However, by releasing the film in both theatres and on Disney+, the company has prevented Johansson from her deserved compensation. “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel," the suit, in part, read.

After the news of her lawsuit broke, Disney released a statement saying the lawsuit has ‘no merit.’ “The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date,” the statement read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here