Colin Jost Mocks Will Smith’s Academy Awards Ban on SNL; Comedian Has THIS Suggestion as 'Real Punishment'

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 is still one of the much-talked-about incidents in Hollywood. On Friday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced its decision to ban the actor from performing and attending the event for the next 10 years. While the Board of Governors has announced its verdict, there are several reactions pouring in with respect to Smith’s punishment for his actions on the award ceremony night. And according to Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost, it’s not a fair punishment for the incident.

During Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment, Colin quipped about The Academy’s decision stating that the ban was not the best way to punish Smith for his actions. He stated, “As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years. But is that a punishment?"

“He can still be nominated. He can even win an award. He can even go to the after-party. He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again," added Jost.

The husband of Scarlett Johansson further shared his suggestion on what would have been a fitting punishment for Smith’s Oscar’s slap. He joked that the Bad Boys star should be given the duty to host the Oscars ceremony and added that, “nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting the awards show."

Soon after the Academy announced its decision to ban the actor from attending the ceremony, Will Smith also released a statement regarding the same. In his statement, the Men In Black star accepted responsibility for the event and mentioned that respects The Academy’s decision. Previously, the actor also announced his resignation from The Academy.

During the Oscars ceremony, Chris Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before presenting an Oscar for best documentary feature. Rock suggested Pinkett Smith was getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane- which was seemingly a reference to the actress’ shaved head. (Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia.) Following this, Smith stormed the stage and hit Rock in the face.

