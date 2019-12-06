Collaborating with BTS Star SUGA, Halsey Drops 2 New Tracks From Her Upcoming Album Manic

This year, Halsey has been working closely with South Korean band BTS. Earlier in April, the lead singer announced the collaboration with the K-Pop band, and now she has come up with the songs from her upcoming album. Interestingly, one of the songs, SUGA’s Interlude has the singer in collaboration with BTS star SUGA.

Just a day back, the Closer singer announced about the release of two songs from her Manic. Titled Finally beautiful stranger and SUGA’s Interlude, the songs were told to have different stories. With the title cover of both the songs, she wrote, “I’m releasing 2 songs from Manic on Friday. “Finally // beautiful stranger” and “SUGA’s Interlude”. Two very different songs. Two very dreamy stories.”

On Friday, the singer posted a combined picture of the albums, announcing the release. Apparently, the SUGA’s Interlude features a 2-minute-long song, which features the BTS member and rapper SUGA.

The BTS army could not be happier than to see their star in collaboration the lead singer. One fan also posted the translation of SUGA’s part in the song. Roughly, it means, “I live out my days with the parallel belief that dreams are in fact better when just kept as dreams ... That’s true, that’s true, that’s true Yeah so are you gonna move…”

Here is the complete translation:

Halsey’s album Manic is said to feature 16 songs. These will also include guest interludes from Morissette, Suga and Florida rapper Dominic Fike.

