Collage of Shah Rukh Khan’s Then and Now Family Photos Goes Viral

One of the pictures, taken a few years ago, features Suhana and Aryan Khan as kids, while the recent picture has them all grown up and includes AbRam too.

A collage of then and now pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and his family has taken the internet by a storm. The photo has been shared by one of the fan clubs of his daughter Suhana Khan.


One of the pictures, taken a few years ago, features Suhana and Aryan Khan as kids, while the recent picture has them all grown up and includes AbRam too.


The picture has garnered more than 2000 likes, with netizens pouring in love for the ‘Khan’daan. One user wrote, “The perfect family,” while others shared love and respect for them.


Suhana Khan, who is quite active on Instagram, keeps sharing photos of herself and her family regularly. Recently, Gauri Khan shared a solo photo of Suhana in which she revealed that her daughter is currently learning make-up tips.


In the snap, Suhana can be seen posing against a wall. She has tied her hair in a high pony and is wearing a greyish colour jacket as she looks straight into the camera. “Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity …” she captioned the picture.




Shah Rukh Khan too shared a selfie on Instagram recently in which he can be seen sporting a black round neck shirt. From the looks of it, one can say that the photo was taken outdoors.

He posted a selfie along with a caring message. “I believe this moment in our lives will finally be a memory of when we had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms. Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe. Stay Distant. Stay Healthy. PS: The selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thought I look good, so I sneaked it in,” he wrote.


