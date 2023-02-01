Ankush Chaudhari, one of the prominent faces in the Marathi industry, has donned multiple hats of an actor, director and stage artist. The renowned Marathi actor made his debut in films with Soona Yeti Ghara and since then, his career has seen an upward trend. Besides Ankush’s professional assignments, his personal life has also been a great source of interest for the fans and they are always willing to know more about it. Ankush appeared on the popular sitcom Chala Hawa Yeu Dya last year with his wife Deepa Chaudhari and recalled his love story with her.

Host Nilesh Sable asked Ankush how he proposed to his wife Deepa during his college days. The Classmates actor got nostalgic and reminisced about those special moments in which he expressed his feelings to Deepa. Ankush said that they met each other in college. The Double Seat actor revealed that their friendship culminated into love when they started participating in plays and shared a common love for acting. He said, “Our college was so close to the Lower Parel bridge and she was walking on the bridge. I ran behind her. I clearly remember it was a busy day and I decided to propose to her among the crowd. I went down on my knee and gave her a rose and proposed to her. I was so happy that day."

The show continued with Ankush and Deepa delivering a mesmerising performance on the song Dhaga Dhaga which won everyone’s hearts. The Dhaga Dhaga song is a part of the film Daagdi Chaawl directed by Chandrakant Kanse and starred Ankush, Pooja Sawant and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles.

While performing this number, Deepa got emotional and Ankush hugged her on the stage. Ankush also revealed that he has never performed anywhere with Deepa and this was the first time that he danced with his wife to a popular song. Deepa and Ankush dated each other for 10 years before they got married in 2007.

