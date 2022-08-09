Colors Kannada Show Kannadathi Update: Sania Enters Into Dispute With Sharadamma

Kannada television series Kannadathi started airing on January 27, 2020, on Colors Kannada channel and soon became a hit among the audiences. Kannadathi narrates the story of Rathnamala, who is worried about her son Harsha’s marriage. Harsha doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage until he meets Bhuvaneshwari. Finally, they have tied the nuptial knot, but Sania and Varudhini are leaving no stone unturned for creating problems in their married life. Audiences will see both creating new difficulties for Bhuvaneshwari in today’s episode.

Sania is Harsha’s sister-in-law. Varudhini is Bhuvaneshwari’s friend. Rathnamala is returning to home after going through successful operation abroad. Everyone in the house is happy on her arrival. Adithya, Harsha’s cousin is happily distributing sweets to everyone. His wife Sania is not happy with this development. It is evident when Sharadamma asks for her help in a task. Sania angrily brushes her aside and refuses to help her. Shocked with this behaviour, Sharadamma tries to calm Sania down and offers her water. Sania aggressively refuses that too.

Unable to withstand such commotion in the house, Bhuvaneshwari tries to calm the situation. Bhuvaneshwari patiently asks Sania that why is she behaving in such a manner with Sharadamma. Bhuvaneshwari explains Sania that Sharadamma has been working for a long time in their house. It doesn’t look nice to behave so rudely with her. In defence Sania accuses Sharadamma of constantly telling her to leave the house. Saying this Sania refuses to eat anything as well.

It remains to be seen that whether Rathnamala is able to solve this tension in house or not? Bhuvaneshwari is also new to the house. Audiences are curious to know whether she will be able to help Rathnamala in solving this fight or not? Many are also of the opinion that Sania is intentionally behaving like this to create difficulties in Harsha and Bhuvaneshwari’s life.

Prakash, Rakshith Gowda, Kiran Raj, Mohira Acharya, Divya Gopal, Sushma Gowda and others are playing important roles in the TV series. Kannadathi airs on Colors Kannada at 7.30pm daily from Monday to Friday.

