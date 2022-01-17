'Come to Hyderabad': Vijay Deverakonda Invites Elon Musk To Invest In Telangana

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is busy with his upcoming bilingual film Liger. The film, being made in Hindi and Telugu languages, will also mark Vijay’s Bollywood debut. In this sports action drama Ananya Panday is playing the female lead. Amid the buzz around his upcoming film, Vijay Deverakonda is in news because of one of his tweets.

Deverakonda in a tweet has invited world’s richest man and founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, to start Indian operations from Telangana. “Come to Hyderabad - India! It will be epic to have you.

The Government here in Telangana is terrific too,” the actor tweeted.

.@elonmusk - Come to Hyderabad - India!!!It will be epic to have you 🤍 The Government here in Telangana is terrific too.. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 15, 2022

After this tweet of the actor, now his fans are waiting to see whether the world’s richest man responds to their favourite star or not.

Recently, the Telangana government extended an offer to Tesla and Spacex founder inviting him to launch his Indian operations from the state. The Telangana government extended an offer to Elon Musk to open a car factory in the state. Telangana’s Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao said that his state would be “happy" to partner with Tesla to build its factory.

In reply to Elon Musk, the minister wrote on January 14, “Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India.”

Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in IndiaWill be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India https://t.co/hVpMZyjEIr — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 14, 2022

Recently Elon Musk tweeted that ‘Still working through a lot of challenges with the government’ in response to a user’s query about Tesla’s launch in India.

Still working through a lot of challenges with the government— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2022

On the work front, Devarakonda has completed a schedule of Liger in America with Puri Jagannadh. The makers have also selected Mike Tyson to play an important role in the film. Due to the surge in the Covid-19 cases, the shooting has been stopped for the time being. Vijay is playing the role of an MMA fighter in the film and the movie also features Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in important roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.