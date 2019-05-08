English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Comedian-Actor Amy Schumer Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy, See First Photos
Amy Schumer has named her son Gene Attell Fischer.
Amy Schumer with husband Chris Fischer and her first-born Gene Attell Fischer. (Image: Instagram/Amy Schumer)
Loading...
Comedian and actor Amy Schumer has become a mother. After the delivery, she called her son a "royal baby".
The 37-year-old welcomed her first child with husband Chris Fischer on May 5. She announced on Instagram on Monday alongside a hospital photo of herself and Fischer with their new-born son, reports people.com.
"10.55 p.m. last night. Our royal baby was born," Schumer captioned the image, which had the new father leaning down to give his wife a kiss right above the cheek.
The caption was a nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who welcomed their first child—also a baby boy—hours later, on Monday.
Notably, Schumer took to Instagram again on Wednesday to announce the baby’s name. Sharing an image of Fischer protectively holding the baby in his arms, she wrote, “Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris.”
Schumer also posted two snapshots of herself posing outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where people were setting up for Monday's 2019 Met Gala.
"Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital," she joked in the caption.
Known for her work in films like Snatched and Trainwreck, Schumer was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release I Feel Pretty. She married Fischer the same year in a private ceremony that was attended by select friends and family.
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The 37-year-old welcomed her first child with husband Chris Fischer on May 5. She announced on Instagram on Monday alongside a hospital photo of herself and Fischer with their new-born son, reports people.com.
"10.55 p.m. last night. Our royal baby was born," Schumer captioned the image, which had the new father leaning down to give his wife a kiss right above the cheek.
The caption was a nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who welcomed their first child—also a baby boy—hours later, on Monday.
Notably, Schumer took to Instagram again on Wednesday to announce the baby’s name. Sharing an image of Fischer protectively holding the baby in his arms, she wrote, “Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris.”
Schumer also posted two snapshots of herself posing outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where people were setting up for Monday's 2019 Met Gala.
"Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital," she joked in the caption.
Known for her work in films like Snatched and Trainwreck, Schumer was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release I Feel Pretty. She married Fischer the same year in a private ceremony that was attended by select friends and family.
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Has the Most Epic Reaction to Deepika Padukone's Met Gala Look
- Ranbir Kapoor Trains with German 'Movement Expert' for Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt Records Video
- Google Confirms AI Based Flood Forecasting Will be Available in India Ahead of Monsoons
- 'Oh My God': Brad Pitt's Reaction to Jennifer Aniston Reconciliation Rumours
- Madrid Open: Roger Federer Impresses on Clay Return, Thiem and Djokovic Advance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results