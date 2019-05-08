Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Comedian-Actor Amy Schumer Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy, See First Photos

Amy Schumer has named her son Gene Attell Fischer.

IANS

Updated:May 8, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Comedian-Actor Amy Schumer Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy, See First Photos
Amy Schumer with husband Chris Fischer and her first-born Gene Attell Fischer. (Image: Instagram/Amy Schumer)
Loading...
Comedian and actor Amy Schumer has become a mother. After the delivery, she called her son a "royal baby".

The 37-year-old welcomed her first child with husband Chris Fischer on May 5. She announced on Instagram on Monday alongside a hospital photo of herself and Fischer with their new-born son, reports people.com.

"10.55 p.m. last night. Our royal baby was born," Schumer captioned the image, which had the new father leaning down to give his wife a kiss right above the cheek.



The caption was a nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who welcomed their first child—also a baby boy—hours later, on Monday.

Notably, Schumer took to Instagram again on Wednesday to announce the baby’s name. Sharing an image of Fischer protectively holding the baby in his arms, she wrote, “Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris.”



Schumer also posted two snapshots of herself posing outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where people were setting up for Monday's 2019 Met Gala.

"Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital," she joked in the caption. 



Known for her work in films like Snatched and Trainwreck, Schumer was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release I Feel Pretty. She married Fischer the same year in a private ceremony that was attended by select friends and family.

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram