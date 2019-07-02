Comedian Aditi Mittal Takes On Tanmay Bhat, Accuses of Playing Him 'Depression Victim' Card

Comedian-writer Tanmay Bhat, also the co-founder of the group AIB, recently revealed that he is suffering from clinical depression and is worried that he might never get back to being who he was or "operating to my potential". Bhat was under attack for his inaction in the complaints against comic Utsav Chakraborty during the #MeToo movement in October 2018.

In the aftermath, the comedy group had announced that Bhat will step down from the post of CEO and the company's YouTube channel is "dead for the foreseeable future". In a series of Instagram videos shared on Saturday, the comedian said he sometimes gets "super worried" thinking that his state of "paralysis is permanent".

Now, in a series of tweets, comedian Aditi Mittal has criticised Tanmay's post, stating instances where he allegedly participated in or ignored the verbal harassment hurled at her by male colleagues. She also explained why she felt so incredibly strongly for Mahima Kukreja when she spoke up against Utsav.

Damn. I remember when I had to hear on the set of a show that I was working on that I gave "tit access too soon" coz it was told by Tanmay Bhat to the 22 year old writers on that set.I spent a year saying no to work after that coz I was terrified I would have to hear that again. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

I remember being slut shamed by Utsav Chakraborty, to a guy that said he liked me. He told the guy "Be careful of Aditi, she's been around." It's kind of why I felt so incredibly strongly for Mahima when she spoke up. Because I just couldn't bear to have MORE of this happen. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

In October 2108, writer Mahima Kukreja had reportedly accused Utsav of sending her unsolicited pictures of his genitalia in 2015. She also said that she had informed one of AIB's head honchos about the incident but the company continued to work with him on a freelance basis. Bhat had later admitted that Kukreja had confided in him, and apologised.

"We are also aware that by extending safe working spaces and a collaborative environment to people like Utsav, we have contributed towards a toxic environment that can be scary and unsafe for women. And so we are sorry for any part we may have played in the tolerance or furthering of such behaviour," AIB said in a statement posted on Twitter on October 4, 2018.

In her latest series of tweets, Aditi slammed Tanmay's decision to talk about his depression at this point, saying, "Apparently depression is only newsworthy when someone who had a corporates throwing money at him stopped having money thrown at him (sic)."

Sisters out there wanting to be symbols and role models of depressed people not being depressed. Like what part of your life will you not sell for public consumption, again? Inn log ko jullab bhi hoga toh uksa Insta stories sponser ko bechenge. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

A prominent journalist told me that an open micer told him that I’m the Kangana Ranaout of comedy, like wow men LOVE to label women who speak up as unstable and themselves release articles about depression and sadness and how we should pity them. Chal na Chomu. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

Like, if you want to play depression victim now, you please acknowledge the SYSTEM of 19-24 year olds with Macs and Twitter accounts, and men with VC funds that you were "friends" with that led to the depression of SO many young women who tried to do comedy at that time. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

It’s not like AIB tickets weren’t selling out THREE DAYS after the call out by Mahima Chaudhary. Why the sympathy gathering tour then? — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

Aditi is of the first women to do stand-up comedy in English in India, and is counted among the India's top stand-up comedians for her wit and intelligence. In December 2014, Mittal featured as part of the infamous Roast panel on the AIB (All India Bakchod) Knockout.

