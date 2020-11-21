Comedian Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyya Detained by NCB After Drugs Found at Residence

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyya for questioning, hours after carrying out searches at their Mumbai residence in connection with the alleged drug probe.

"She and her husband both have been detained for questioning by NCB about possession of narcotics substances," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Office, Mumbai. Wankhade also confirmed that drugs were recovered from their home. The exact quantity is not yet known although according to sources, it has been recovered in small quantity. The nature too of the drugs has not yet been disclosed.

According to sources, a raid was conducted at another location late Friday night and an alleged drug peddler was arrested. Based on the information provided by the alleged peddler, NCB conducted raid at Bharti's residence located in Andheri area of Mumbai.

The couple will be questioned about how they managed to procure the banned narcotics and how often they would purchase the same.

Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows. The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, actor Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB in a drug-related probe for around seven hours last week. The NCB, which also questioned Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades twice, also arrested his friend Paul Bartel. Rampal, 47, had been summoned in the case related to alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry.