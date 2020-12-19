Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath Marries Actress Sulagna Panigrahi

It is a happy day in the stand-up comedian community as Biswa Kalyan Rath has tied the knot with actress Sulagna Panigrahi. The comedian and content creator shared a photo from their wedding to announce the happy news.

"Biswa Married Aadmi," he wrote along with the photos, referring to his popular show Biswa Mast Aadmi. His friends from the comedy community rushed to congratulate the couple.

While Kunal Kamra called the photo "Photoshopped", Rohan Joshi said, "CONGO CUTIEPIES." Sumukhi Suresh commented, "Biswa Kalyan kiya." Mallika Dua, Mukti Mohan and Rahul Subramaniam were also among those who dropped congratulatory comments.

Sulagna, who has been a part of TV shows like Amber Dhara and Do Saheliyaan, and also films like Murder 2, shared pictures from their wedding ceremony. "Pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2- it's gonna be a fun ride. We married now @biswakalyanrath Wooooohhhhhoooooooo," she wrote.

Sulagna was also seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid and made her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's Afsos.

Besides his stand-up acts, Biswa is well-known for his 'Pretentious Movie Reviews', a YouTube video series he used to do with Kanan Gill. He ventured into fiction writing as well and penned two seasons of the web series Laakhon Mein Ek.