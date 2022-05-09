Comedian Hyper Aadi Opens Up About Reason Behind His Love For Pawan Kalyan

Comedian and writer Hyper Aadi has struck a chord with audiences due to his brilliant comic timing. Besides his great performances, what also appeals to fans is his sense of humour. Aadi is known for his love for famous Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan. Recently, during a question and answer session one of his fans asked the comedian whether he is getting fewer film offers in the industry for openly praising Pawan Kalyan for a long time.

Responding to the question, Aadi said that there is no such thing like less number of film offers. The Jabardasth comedian added that he has always admired power star Pawan Kalyan because of the personality of the actor more than his films. According to Aadi, Pawan is the only actor who can go to any extent to help everyone even if he has no money.

Aadi’s fondness for power star has never been a hidden secret in the Telugu industry. This fondness has also been seen in his skits of the comedy show Jabardasth.

Despite great performances and getting a good response from the audiences, Aadi recently left Jabardasth. He has now joined another show, Comedy Stars. Aadi’s fans were left disappointed at this move. They were demanding to bring Aadi back in the show.

Rumours were rife that his exit could be the result of his double meaning punches in some episodes of the show. In these episodes, it was seen that Aadi enacted Pushpa Raj’s character. While performing, Aadi had made some double meaning jokes on anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj. Despite the fact that Anasuya didn’t react much to these comments and smiled, many viewers criticized Aadi saying that he should not cross certain boundaries. Others had gone to the extent of saying that if this is Aadi’s level of comedy, he should leave the show. Some also thought that Emmanuel, a new contestant, performed better than Aadi.

