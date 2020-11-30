Comedian Kapil Sharma Faces Wrath of Netizens for Body-shaming a Twitter User, Deletes Tweet

Kapil Sharma has been in headlines for one more controversy. This time he body-shamed a social media user who trolled the comedian and targetted Bharti Singh in reference to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s arrest of Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The user tweeted, 'Bharti ka kya haal hua ?, tb jb pkdi nai gyi...drugs nai leti thi...woh hi haal apka h shayd.. jab tk padke nai ja...'. The tweet didn’t go down well with the comedian and he lost his cool and wrote, 'Pahle apne size ki shirt silwa mote'. The comedian tweeted this at 2.13 am on November 25 night but later deleted it after facing backlashes from netizens.

This isn’t the first time that Kapil has given it back to a social media user who tried to troll him. Recently, a user targeted Kapil for his tweet and asked him to keep quiet and do comedy only and not to get involved in politics to which Kapil replied that he is doing his work only and asked the user to do the same. He further went on asking the user to work and contribute to the progress of the country and not to give useless knowledge by getting a 50 Rs recharge.

किसानो के मुद्दे को राजनीतिक रंग ना देते हुए बातचीत से इस मसले का हल निकालना चाहिए।कोई भी मुद्दा इतना बड़ा नहीं होता के बातचीत से उसका हल ना निकले।हम सब देशवासी किसान भाइयों के साथ हैं। यह हमारे अन्नदाता हैं।#farmers — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Bharti and Haarsh were arrested by NCB after raids and questioning with regards to storing and consuming marijuana or ganja. The NCB had recovered 86.5 gm ganja from the couple’s house in Andheri. Possessing small quantities (up to 1,000 gm) of ganja can lead to a jail term of up to six months and/ or fine of Rs 10,000. Bharti and Haarsh were sent to judicial remand tiil December 4 but then were granted bail by a Special NDPS court in Mumbai on November 23.