Comedian Kapil Sharma Posts Video of Hens to Teach What is Social Distancing

Comedian Kapil Sharma has shared a video on his Instagram to explain social distancing. In a cryptic manner, the comedian has asked everyone to take lessons from hens and adhere to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's orders to say in self-quarantine and help fight back the novel Coronavirus.

Kapil took to his social media account to share a clip of hens pecking on food from the ground. But at the honk of a horn, they rush back to their shelters. The comedian captioned the video, "At least learn something from them only."

Kapil's video comes after the Government of India imposed a 21-day lockdown across the nation in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister said that barring essential commodities, everything will be shut till April 14.

However, soon after his speech, people flocked to the streets in a panic buying spree, paying no heed to the message of abstaining from congregating in large numbers and maintaining social distancing.

Seeing the panic of the people, the Prime Minister tweeted, “By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19. No panic buying please. Please stay indoors. I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available.”

I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available. https://t.co/bX00az1h7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Sharma's tweet seems to be addressed to all those who flouted the curfew to flock to the streets and shops.

