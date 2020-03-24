Comedian Kevin T Porter Asks Netizens to Share Ellen DeGeneres' Mean Stories and They Respond

While the entertainment industry is in a standstill due to the Coronavirus epidemic, talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres has been entertaining fans by calling up her famous friends and spreading the message of kindness and positivity. Considered as an icon by many, the talk show host has a positive impression on most people. However comedian Kevin T Porter has revealed that DeGeneres has a mean side, and netizens seem to agree.

Taking to Twitter, the comedian said that he would donate $2 to charity with every mean story. "Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive. Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank," he tweeted.

Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! 😊❤️



She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive



Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 20, 2020

Tweets started pouring in with people talking about personal encounters and hearsay from friends and relatives.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Hoo boy, I have a few:



A friend of mine told me about a custodian she knew who was fired bc he was slightly autistic and forgot he wasn't allowed to look at or speak to her, and he loved greeting everyone. — Josh Levesque (@JoshBLevesque) March 20, 2020

I worked @RealFoodDaily, served her & Porsha at brunch. She wrote a letter to the owner & complained about my chipped nail polish (not that it was on her plate but just that it was on my hand). I had worked till closing the night before & this was next morn, almost got me fired. — Chris Farah (@ChrisLFarah) March 20, 2020

There was that time she bullied Mariah Carey into admitting she was pregnanthttps://t.co/Lp2d2aD0JI — JimmyP (@JimmyP215) March 20, 2020

A) She has a "sensitive nose" so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) March 20, 2020

After working for Ellen for over 5 years, close friend left to have baby, & found different job on a union network show (benefits etc), Ellen BEGGED her to return then fired her after 1 week, no reason given, and friend struggled for long time w new baby and no benefits etc. — Cassandra Tells You So (@MissAbsinthe) March 21, 2020

An old friend worked on her lot & smiled & said “good afternoon” to her one day & she became unhinged. “Who do you think you are? You don’t look at me” yada yada. She said Portia was with her & seemed embarrassed & tried to calm her down. Has forever changed my opinion of her. — Mrs. Harry Styles (@TheOnlyDetox) March 21, 2020

Heard recently that Ellen, the supposed animal lover, has a bad habit of adopting really cute kittens and puppies but as they get older she'll get tired of them and force friends, family or staff to adopt them. — The Jeneral (@JenniferWillcut) March 20, 2020

My sister worked for the Ellen Show for two years. This is from her: “I saw Ellen in the hallways every day and would say hello and she never once said hello back. She wouldn’t smile. She wouldn’t even acknowledge me at all. For two seasons.” — the nude eel (@nude_eel) March 21, 2020

Friend was a PA on her show, got their first staff writer job & put in notice, instead of “congrats!” was told to give their Christmas gift back — Nick “Thunder” Wiger (@nickwiger) March 21, 2020

While Ellen DeGeneres has not responded to the viral threat yet, many people have come in defence of her in the thread.

We have known Portia & Ellen for years. Want a story? She moved mountains so my husband @cobybrownmusic could preform on her show before his cancer treatment. Why don’t we flip this thing around and reply with a moment of joy you’ve felt because Ellen is in this world. #BeKind — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) March 23, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more