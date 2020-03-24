English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
3-MIN READ

Comedian Kevin T Porter Asks Netizens to Share Ellen DeGeneres' Mean Stories and They Respond

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, comedian Kevin T Porter started a thread asking people to contribute stories they have heard and experienced about TV show host Ellen DeGeneres being mean, which has now gone viral.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
While the entertainment industry is in a standstill due to the Coronavirus epidemic, talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres has been entertaining fans by calling up her famous friends and spreading the message of kindness and positivity. Considered as an icon by many, the talk show host has a positive impression on most people. However comedian Kevin T Porter has revealed that DeGeneres has a mean side, and netizens seem to agree.

Taking to Twitter, the comedian said that he would donate $2 to charity with every mean story. "Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive. Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank," he tweeted.

Tweets started pouring in with people talking about personal encounters and hearsay from friends and relatives.

Take a look at the tweets below:

While Ellen DeGeneres has not responded to the viral threat yet, many people have come in defence of her in the thread.

