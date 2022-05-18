Comedian Krushna Abhishek Says He Was Named After Abhishek Bachchan: Mother Was a Big Fan of Amitabh Bachchan

Krushna Abhishek has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He has made us laugh with his comic timing and left us amazed with his acting skills. While he is popular as Krushna Abhishek, he was born Abhishek Sharma. Yes, that's his real name and he got it because of actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Recently, Krushna had a heart-to-heart conversation with Maniesh Paul on his podcast. During the podcast, the actor revealed why he had to change his name from Abhishek to Krushna Abhishek. The actor said, “My name is Abhishek Sharma. My mother was a big fan of Mr Amitabh Bachchan. When I was born, she named me after his son – Abhishek. I was named Abhishek because of Abhishek Bachchan.”

He further revealed that when he stepped into the world of entertainment, he had to change his name as people call Abhishek Bachchan just Abhishek or Jr Bachchan. He shared, “When I got into acting, I was told there’s already an actor by the name of Abhishek. At that time, websites were becoming popular. So, when Abhishek's name was typed, Abhishek Bachchan’s photos were shown first. I was told so and then thought, of course, they are the Bachchan family. People told me not to keep my name as Abhishek. So, that’s how I became Krushna Abhishek.”

Not just this, he further opened up about the unique spelling of his name. He said that it was Krishna but on a suggestion of an astrologer, his wife changed it ‘i’ to ‘u’ and that is how it became Krushna. Luckily, the actor bagged various shows after that and rose to fame with dance reality show Nach Baliye.

On the work front, Krushna is currently playing various characters on The Kapil Sharma Show and is making the audience laugh. He is well-known to mimic veteran actor Dharmendra in the comedy show.

