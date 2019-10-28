Comedian Louis CK to Embark on 14 City Tour
The first stop is on November 2 in Richmond, Virginia and the tour will end on January 31 in New Orleans.
The first stop is on November 2 in Richmond, Virginia and the tour will end on January 31 in New Orleans.
Stand-up comedy star Louis C.K on Monday announced his new 14-city tour via email to his fans who are subscribed to his mailing list.
The comedian, who was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in 2017, the allegations which he later said were true, also gave a "brief update" regarding the status of his website, which "has been down for a while".
"I am on the road doing professional stand-up comedy. Which consists of sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience," C.K wrote in the mail, the copy of which was obtained by Entertainment Weekly.
The first stop is on November 2 in Richmond, Virginia and the tour will end on January 31 in New Orleans.
The allegations against CK has divided the public and fellow stand-ups, with the likes of Dave Chappelle and Michael Ian Black defending him, while Tig Notaro, Hannah Gadsby, and others have spoken out against his conduct.
The actor was last seen in live-action movie adaptation Dora and the Lost City of Gold.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandez Celebrate Diwali Together, Click a ‘Groupfie’
- Samantha Akkineni Calls Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Greatest Film She's Ever Watched
- Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar
- 10 Memes That Explain How Delhiites Felt About Breathing Becoming a Sport After Diwali
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data