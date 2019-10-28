Comedian Louis CK to Embark on 14 City Tour

Stand-up comedy star Louis C.K on Monday announced his new 14-city tour via email to his fans who are subscribed to his mailing list.

The comedian, who was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in 2017, the allegations which he later said were true, also gave a "brief update" regarding the status of his website, which "has been down for a while".

"I am on the road doing professional stand-up comedy. Which consists of sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience," C.K wrote in the mail, the copy of which was obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

The first stop is on November 2 in Richmond, Virginia and the tour will end on January 31 in New Orleans.

The allegations against CK has divided the public and fellow stand-ups, with the likes of Dave Chappelle and Michael Ian Black defending him, while Tig Notaro, Hannah Gadsby, and others have spoken out against his conduct.

The actor was last seen in live-action movie adaptation Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.