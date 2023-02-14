Music director, actor and producer Vijay Antony recently courted controversy over one of his posts shared on Twitter. He wrote, “No matter if he is from north, south, west or east, he is also working for his family like any other poor human.” The actor also expressed his wish to embrace all such people, coming from different places to work. A section of social media users, including the renowned comic artist Madurai Muthu, had expressed their disagreement with him over this issue. Madurai shared a video on Instagram and said, “Let’s suppose ‘Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir (All Places Are Ours, And All People Are Our Near And Dear!)’ is the case. But, then why Vijay’s film was stopped from releasing in a different state.”

Madurai also shared the link to a video on Instagram to prove that there is a difference between ground reality and the kind of utopian situation Vijay envisions. In the viral clip, a group of North Indian workers attacked Tamil-speaking workers in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu.

A few weeks ago, a video which showed a group of North Indian youths chasing Tamil Nadu workers over a verbal dispute surfaced on many social media platforms. According to the reports, they were embroiled in an argument while smoking cigarettes at a tea shop. Madurai wrote in the clip’s caption, “Check out this link, If this situation continues we the youth will become cowards and shameless very soon……..”.

Madurai’s fans were extremely happy with the courage he gathered up to speak on such an important issue. A fan wished that the comedian’s words would contribute to the change in our society. Another user expressed his ordeal and wrote that he was treated in an inferior manner while working under his North Indian employer. The user wrote that the Government is taking no preventive measures for curbing this nuisance.

Some users also disagreed with the opinions shared by Madurai and wrote that the comedian failed to address the real issue. Stating that this issue is the reluctant attitude of Tamil people to learn Hindi and look for job opportunities in other states.

Vijay is yet to reply to this opinion shared by Madurai.

