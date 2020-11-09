Comedian Rajeev Nigam Shares Heartfelt Note After Losing Teenager Son

It was a grim occasion for comedian Rajeev Nigam whose son passed away on November 8. The Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai actor took to social media where he posted a picture with his son to share the news with his fans.

Posting an old selfie with his son Devraj, Nigam said, "What a surprise birthday gift... mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate... pagle aisa gift koi deta hai (My son Devraj left for his heavenly abode, without cutting my birthday cake. Who gives such a gift?)." The tragedy was multiplied as Devraj passed away on his birthday.

What a surprise birthday gift... mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate... pagle aisa gift koi deta hai.... Posted by Rajeev Nigam on Sunday, November 8, 2020

Devraj's health had worsened two years back when he returned home after playing. The unexpected turn of events took a toll on Nigam after his son went into a coma. At the time the actor was shooting for Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, the problems in his personal life made it difficult for Nigam to focus on work.

He even decided to put his successful career on the backburner and focus on his family and hence, he returned to his hometown to take care of his son, reports ABP News. In May 2018, Nigam had updated fans that his son Devraj was on a ventilator.

The year 2020 has been quite difficult for the actor who also lost his father earlier in August. Nigam’s fans offered their deepest condolences on the demise of his son. One fan commented, “Very sorry to hear this. My heartfelt condolences. May God give you and your family the strength you need to pass through this time. God bless his soul.”

Another fan said, “I am so very sorry to hear about your loss uncle. He was the cutest and sweetest kid. praying for him and you guys.”

The stand-up comedian had first made his name in the comedy scene with his performances in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge.