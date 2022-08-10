Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack; Vijay Deverakonda 'Upset' With Karan Johar?

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on Tuesday and was immediately taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi. The comedian’s team confirmed his health condition and assured fans that he is doing better now. Srivastava’s manager Maqbool told News18 Showsha that he suffered a mild heart attack while working out. “He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon,” his team said.

Vijay Deverakonda is to make his pan-India debut with Karan Johar’s co-production ‘Liger,’ which also stars Ananya Panday. Recently, Vijay and Ananya appeared on KJo’s popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ to promote their upcoming actioner. The episode left the internet divided. While some enjoyed the fun banter between Vijay and Ananya, a section of the internet said it seemed like Karan was on a mission to unearth Vijay’s sex life in the episode.

Last week, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was incessantly trolled on social media after she referred to Forrest Gump (1994) as an “elitist kind of classist film” while she was promoting her upcoming release, Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of the former. Her comment about Forrest Gump not being watched by Indian masses didn’t go down well with netizens. They slammed the actor as they claimed that she underestimated the intellect of the Indian audience with her “insensitive” remark.

Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release on Thursday. While reviewers in India are yet to share their verdict, a few international critics have shared their verdict and it has received mixed reviews from them. Laal Singh Chaddha sees Aamir Khan in the tiular role while Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya play pivotal supporting roles.

During her appearance on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a shocking revelation that things were not amicable between her and ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. She said, “If you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” Now, in a new interview, Naga Chaitanya has responded to what his reaction would be if he were to meet Samantha now. “I will say hi and give her a hug,” Chaitanya said.

