Comedian Raju Srivastava Was Already A Heart Patient: Report

Well-known comedian Raju Srivastava was on August 10 admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi after he suffered a heart attack. His condition has been critical and he was also put on a ventilator. Srivastava’s family and friends have been sharing his health updates with the fans. Now, various reports have revealed his past medical conditions and it has come to light that Srivastava was already a heart patient.

According to Raju Srivastava’s MRI report, doctors found that the nerves in his brain were suppressed. It was also revealed that 9 stents were already placed for the comedian. During the angiography, the doctors also discovered that there was a 100% blockage in a large part of Srivastava’s heart. It was said in the media that the comedian was already a heart patient.

Being a heart patient, Srivastava has undergone angioplasty twice and this was the third time that the doctors have done the same.

After various speculations and rumours about Srivastava’s health, his nephew Kushal Srivastava shared his health update. While talking to Etimes, Kushal said, “I would like to inform people to not believe any rumours. Raju ji’s condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response.

“There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign. Also, Raju ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter; he will be back. I just want to request everyone to pray for his health. The doctors here are doing their best and giving good treatment. Our motive is to stop people from spreading rumours and negative stories. He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery.”

On the work front, Raju Srivastava was last seen as a special guest on India’s Laughter Champion.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here