Comedian Russell Peters Ties The Knot, Says 'Fortunate Enough To Find My Person!'

Comedian and actor Russell Peters ties the knot on February 20 with the love of his life Ali Peters. Their romantic wedding took place at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California. A week after their wedding, the comedian took to his official Instagram account and announced the same with a love-filled video.

The video presents several glimpses of the comedian’s wedding which was reportedly attended by approximately 300 guests. Russell Peters also penned down a heartfelt note and expressed love for his wife. “Can’t believe it’s already been a week! Last Sunday I had the privilege of marrying the most wonderful, beautiful, courageous, independent, smart, funny, caring… (the list goes on) Woman I’ve ever met… This is a place I never ever believed I deserved nor thought would ever happen but as the universe would have it… I’ve been fortunate enough to find my person!" he wrote.

He also thanked Ali Peters for coming into his life and went on to say that she is the reason for his smile. “Mrs. Ali Peters I thank you for coming into my life and making my world so much more secure and loving… they say you should marry your best friend and although I had never considered marrying Marlon😜😂😂 I also never understood that statement until I met my wife… I love you baby and thank you for putting a smile on my face that will remain until the day I die… I love you my Madam Wife!!!" Russell added.

“Last but not least Thank you to my WIFE @_ilali for coming into my life at one of the darkest moments I had ever been in and giving me light and basically saving my life… I am yours forever and I wouldn’t want it any other way!!!" he concluded.

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comment section of Russell Peters’ post with congratulatory messages.

In 2010, Peters married his first wife, Monica Diaz in Las Vegas. They welcomed a daughter in December of the same year and named her Crystianna Marie. However, the couple parted ways in 2012. Later in 2016, the comedian got engaged to an entrepreneur Ruzanna Khetchian, but their relationship did not last long. In 2017, Peters dated model and former Miss Universe Honduras Jennifer Andrade. They also became proud parents to a son in 2019. However, they also parted their ways soon.

