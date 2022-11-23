Comedian Saloni Daini Exudes Uber-Chic Vibe in Printed Co-Ord Set

Comedian and actress Saloni Daini has been taking people on a laughter ride since a very young age. Saloni who rose to fame as the adorable Gangu Bai in the reality show, Comedy Circus is known for her hilarious comebacks and quirky dialogue delivery. The comedian, who was trolled for her weight, has completely transformed her body during the Covid-19 lockdown. Now, she is unrecognisable. The 21-year-old is also quite camera-friendly, dropping pictures and funny videos on social media, entertaining viewers. That being said, Saloni’s latest Instagram clicks have created a buzz on the Internet, making fans gaga over her.

Along with the snaps, the comedian also penned an eccentric caption that read, “An evening of dysfunctional brains and Ferris wheels.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saloni (@salonidaini_)

Exuding chic vibes, Saloni was seen dressed in a lavender co-ord set, having funky white prints. She teamed up her jacket and mini-skirt-cum-shorts with a simple black tube top underneath. Saloni slipped into a pair of sleek black boots that enhanced her modish attire further.

The actress stood with criss crossed legs, flaunting her sweet smile for the lens. She rounded off her look-for-the-day with open tresses and minimalistic makeup. The premises, from where she took the picture indicated that it was some sort of a festival.

Saloni’s photos, inadvertently, grabbed the attention of her admirers in no time. “How beautiful,” said one user. “Mesmerizing beauty” gushed another. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Our little and favourite Gangu Bai seems to be growing into a lady with each passing day. However, she is still a hilarious persona at heart. Check out some of Saloni’s rib-tickling Instagram reels that are a perfect dose for your Monday blues.

Saloni has starred in various serials and television shows like Namune, Dum Kaata, Tedi Medi Family, and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania among others. Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Saloni opened up about her struggles with being overweight. She added that people used to make fun of her as well. Saloni has lost 22 kgs since the lockdown.

