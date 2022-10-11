Comedian Santhanam Sings Song For His Next Kick, Fans Are Loving It

Comedian-actor Santhanam will soon be seen in his next film titled, Kick. The comedy film is directed by Kannada director Prashanth Raj. For those who don’t know, the actor has also sung a song in this film.

On Monday, Santhanam tweeted about the same and wrote, “Here is Saturday Is Cominguuu from Kick. My singing debut in this super enjoyable number! Let the Vibing begin.” He also posted the YouTube link to the song in his Tweet.

http://bit.ly/SaturdayIsCominguuLyricalVideo

This will be Santhanam’s singing debut. The video was shared by the official YouTube channel of Saregama Tamil and in just a few hours, it received over 18 lakh views. The comments section has been flooded with love and appreciation. One of the users said, “On behalf of the fans of 90’s kids longing for a wife, I wish the song success.”

Another wrote, “Nice song Santhanam sir, on behalf of the die-hard fans, I wish the film success.” one more said, “Santhanam Anna voice super. Santhanam Anna was so stylish & cool.” A third fan said, “On behalf of Tiruvannamalai District Santhanam Annan Fan Club, congratulations on the success of the song.”

