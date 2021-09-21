Comedian Sean Lock's Inspirational Final Video Goes Viral on Social Media; Watch Here

British award-winning comedian Sean Lock died of cancer in England last week. As fellow celebrities and fans of the artist remembered him and his personality on social media, Lock’s last public video has also come to light. The actor had shared a video last December that would become his final video before his death this week.

In the public video, Lock can be heard urging people to support a food poverty charity as England faced a brutal pandemic lockdown. The video was filmed for non-profit organisation Edible London CIC. Lock can be seen in his rectangular black-framed eyeglasses and a turtleneck as he urged people to donate money for the poor who are starving during the pandemic. The actor is heard saying, “So recently I found out about a group called Edible London — a North London-based interest company with a vision to eradicate food poverty in our communities.” Lock further detailed the list of activities and achievements thanking“hundreds and thousands of volunteers and sixty plus partners” for supplying the ingredients of 1 million meals to those who need it most.

Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man. 💔— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 18, 2021

Edible London reshared the video on their social media handles on Thursday and remembered Lock for his contribution towards such social causes. Paying their respects to the actor, Edible London wrote in its caption, “Since his passing, it has been nothing short of overwhelming to see the outpouring of love for him with many of his fans hardening to his plea to support our work in his memory.” The non-profit organisation further mentioned, “Despite his tragic and sudden loss, this outpouring is an absolute testament to the type of person Sean was, and we feel deeply honoured that his last public wish was in pursuance of backing our cause to help tackle food poverty.”

Lock will be remembered as a comedian who created thought-provoking yet hilarious content and thrived on observational wit. He was nominated for one of the most prestigious comedy prizes in the United Kingdom, the Perrier Comedy Award at the Edinburgh fringe in 2000 for his show No Flatley, I am the Lord of the Dance.

