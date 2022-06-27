Comedian Senthil’s Son Manikanda Prabhu to Make Debut With Thadai Udai

Manikanda Prabhu, the son of legendary comedian Senthil, will make his debut in Thadai Udai, which will also be the first directorial venture of NS Rakesh. The action-thriller will see the father-son duo in important roles.

Bobby Simha, who will play the lead role in the film, shared a few pictures of Senthil and his son Manikanda Prabhu on Twitter, saying, “Welcome on board legendary actor Senthil Sir. Actor Manikanda Prabhu joins the cast of Thadai Udai. Real father and son acting as reel father and son too!”

The upcoming Tamil film is produced by Reshmi Simha. The movie also stars Misha Narang, Prabhu, and Rohini. Senthil and Manikanda Prabhu are playing the father and son in the film as well. The film is near completion and will be wrapped soon. Viewers are quite excited to see the father-son duo together on screen. The film will hit the theatres next year in January.

Senthil is a notable comedian in the Tamil Film Industry. He is famous for his roles along with fellow actor Goundamani. Senthil made his acting debut with the movie Ithikkara Pakki in 1980. He made a huge fan base after appearing in the movie Malayoor Mambattiyan.

Later, he acted in many popular films with several leading actors and comedians of the south. He usually appears in movies with Goundamani in a slapstick double act. Together, they have formed a comic pair in many Tamil films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.