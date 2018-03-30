English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Comedian Siddharth Sagar Informs Fans He is Fine, Reveals 'I Have Been Mentally Harassed'; Watch Video
The news about him going missing first came into the public eye last night after a Facebook post of a lady, named Somi Saxena, who claims to be Siddharth's close friend, got viral.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Sidharth Sagar
Comedian Siddharth Sagar, who had reportedly gone missing more than three months ago, on Friday posted a video on his official Instagram account informing fans and media that he was fine. The news about him going missing first came into the public eye last night after a Facebook post of a lady, named Somi Saxena, who claims to be Siddharth's close friend, got viral.
Taking to Instagram, Siddharth revealed that since he had been getting a lot of calls and messages from his friends and fans, he decided to post a video. In the clip, Siddharth informs fans that he is safe and sound and was going through a difficult time and was thus keeping a low profile. He also revealed that he was mentally harassed by his family members.
Siddharth has been a part of several comedy shows such as Comedy Circus, Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan, Laughter Ke Phatke and Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe.
Also Watch
Taking to Instagram, Siddharth revealed that since he had been getting a lot of calls and messages from his friends and fans, he decided to post a video. In the clip, Siddharth informs fans that he is safe and sound and was going through a difficult time and was thus keeping a low profile. He also revealed that he was mentally harassed by his family members.
Siddharth has been a part of several comedy shows such as Comedy Circus, Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan, Laughter Ke Phatke and Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe.
Also Watch
-
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Comedian Siddharth Sagar aka 'Selfie Mausi' from Kapil Sharma Show Missing Since 4 Months: Reports
- Another Video of Mahira Khan Smoking Goes Viral But Twitter Has Her Back This Time
- Ek Do Teen... and The End: 'Baaghi 2' is a Reminder of What is Exactly Wrong With Bollywood's Remixes
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?
- Soha and Kunal Celebrate Daughter Inaaya's 'Half Birthday' in Style