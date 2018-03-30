GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Comedian Siddharth Sagar Informs Fans He is Fine, Reveals 'I Have Been Mentally Harassed'; Watch Video

The news about him going missing first came into the public eye last night after a Facebook post of a lady, named Somi Saxena, who claims to be Siddharth's close friend, got viral.

News18.com

Updated:March 30, 2018, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Comedian Siddharth Sagar Informs Fans He is Fine, Reveals 'I Have Been Mentally Harassed'; Watch Video
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Sidharth Sagar
Comedian Siddharth Sagar, who had reportedly gone missing more than three months ago, on Friday posted a video on his official Instagram account informing fans and media that he was fine. The news about him going missing first came into the public eye last night after a Facebook post of a lady, named Somi Saxena, who claims to be Siddharth's close friend, got viral.

Taking to Instagram, Siddharth revealed that since he had been getting a lot of calls and messages from his friends and fans, he decided to post a video. In the clip, Siddharth informs fans that he is safe and sound and was going through a difficult time and was thus keeping a low profile. He also revealed that he was mentally harassed by his family members.

right now im in safe hands ...will update you guys in 2-3days

A post shared by Sidharth Sagar (@sidharthsagar.official) on



Siddharth has been a part of several comedy shows such as Comedy Circus, Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan, Laughter Ke Phatke and Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

Recommended For You