Comedian Trevor Noah to Host 2021 Grammy Awards

TV show host and comedian Trevor Noah will be hosting the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy made the announcement hours before the nominees for the upcoming show were revealed. This will be Noah's first time hosting the Grammys, which will be held January 31.

Earlier this year, Noah competed for his first Grammy Award - he was nominated for best comedy album with 'Son of Patricia', but lost to Dave Chappelle.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event. I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs," Noah said in a statement.

"With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what's sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration," Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said. "He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the GRAMMY stage as host of Music's Biggest Night for the first time."