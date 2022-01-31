Comedian Vadivelu Back in London To Shoot For Naai Sekar Returns

Comedian Vadivelu has returned to London to work after recovering from the Covid-19 to resume working on his upcoming film, Naai Sekar Returns. The actor was recently spotted with the team of Lyca Productions, including director Suraaj in London.

Vadivelu is reportedly playing a detective in Naai Sekar Returns, reportedly a comedy thriller. The film’s music team has confirmed that the movie will have a strong musical element. The music-related work of the film is expected to be completed next week.

Vadivelu has been entertaining Tamil fans with his comedy for over 30 years. He has worked in several blockbuster films and co-starred with all of the major actors in the industry.

Banned by the Producers Guild:

The Producers Guild had issued a red card to the comedian, and as a result, he did not appear in several films.

According to reports, Vadivelu had several issues with the makers of 24th Bulldogs, and he was also disappointed with the compensation offered for his role in the film.

Following the commencement of filming, the actor demanded a raise in compensation, which was agreed upon. He also wanted a different costume designer.

Later, Vadivelu’s interference in the creative process of the film annoyed the makers who then took the matter to the Tamil Film Producers’ Council and the Nadigar Sangam.

The ban on Vadivelu remained in effect for a few months and was eventually lifted.

Recently Vadivelu contracted the Coronavirus in London last month to shoot for Naai Sekar Returns. He then followed the doctors’ advice and recovered from the disease swiftly. Nandan Loganathan, the famous actor from Chithi 2, recently shared a photo with him on Instagram.

