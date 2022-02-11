Comedian Vadivelu to Reunite With Prabhu Deva After 13 Years

Comedian Vadivelu’s films have always been popular among Tamil moviegoers because of his impeccable comic timing and facial expressions. His collaborations with celebrities such as Parthiban and Prabhu Deva are legendary.

Vadivelu is making a comeback to cinema after a five-year hiatus. He will play the lead role in Suraj’s Naai Sekar Returns. The shooting of the film began with a muhurat puja a few months ago, and it has been steadily progressing since then. According to the latest buzz, Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu would reunite for Naai Sekar Returns.

Vadivelu will also don the hat of a singer for Naai Sekar Returns. He is giving voice for one track of the film. Prabhu Deva has been roped in to choreograph the dance moves for Vadivelu’s song and the favourite duo of Tamil cinema will work together after 13 years.

Along with Vadivelu, Prabhu Deva is expected to make a cameo appearance in the song. Prabhu Deva will soon join the team.

The music for Naai Sekar Returns is being composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and the team has already completed a musical session in London. The film is produced by Lyca Productions, and it features several well-known actors in key roles.

The film was supposed to be titled Naai Sekar, but the title was changed. Vadivelu and filmmaker Suraj had worked together for the first time in Thalai Nagaram, and the film’s comic character Naai Sekar was a major hit. As a result, the crew decided to use the character’s name as the film’s title. However, the title was registered by Sathish’s production house, AGS Entertainment.

After much deliberation, the AGS production house decided to keep the title of their film, Naai Sekar. As a result, the filmmakers had to change the name of the film to Naai Sekar Returns.

