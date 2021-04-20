Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale to Tie the Knot on April 26

Sugandha Mishra shared a set of adorable pictures with fiancé Sanket Bhosale and announced their wedding date on Instagram. “Thanks for showering your blessings and so much of love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes. Countdown begins… April 26, 2021," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier, she had shared a picture of the duo embracing each other to announce her engagement. " ❤️ @drrrsanket," she had written alongside the picture with a ring.

The Kapil Sharma Show stars have been linked up with each other quite a few times. In an interview, Sugandha speaking about her equation with Sanket had said, “We are very good friends, and woh jo ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ ka dialogue hai na, ki “dosti ki hai, nibhani padegi”. Toh dosti nibha rahe hain! Our chemistry is really nice, also with respect to work. Main aur kuchh nahi keh sakti.”

Sanket has earned a name for himself by mimicking Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, Sugandha is a professional singer who has also worked with Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.

