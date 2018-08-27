GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Comedic Legend and Prolific US Playwright Neil Simon Dead at 91: Reports

A legend of American theater, he was responsible for such works as The Odd Couple, The Sunshine Boys, Barefoot in the Park and Lost in Yonkers.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 27, 2018, 10:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Comedic Legend and Prolific US Playwright Neil Simon Dead at 91: Reports
AFP Relaxnews
Loading...
Prolific US playwright Neil Simon, who won more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer, died Sunday aged 91, according to reports.

A legend of American theater, he was responsible for such works as The Odd Couple, The Sunshine Boys, Barefoot in the Park and Lost in Yonkers.

The New York native, who grew up during The Great Depression, passed away from complications related to pneumonia, his longtime friend Bill Evans told ABC News.

Much of his work centered on the everyday struggles of the middle-classes, which he used to explore what he called "domestic wars" and inter-family conflict.

He was also known as a king of comedy, peppering his plays with a heavy dose of witty one-liners.

In 1983 he gained the rare accolade of having a New York stage, the Neil Simon Theatre, named in his honor.

Overall he won one Pulitzer Prize, a Golden Globe and three Tonys.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...