Comedy Circus' Gangu Bai aka Saloni Daini Opens Up on Body Shaming: I Lost 22 kgs During Lockdown

Comedienne Saloni Daini has been making people laugh on television since she was a child, but the actress hasn't always had the most pleasant audience. Saloni, who shot to fame as the cute little Gangu Bai on Comedy Circus, says she has faced ridicule and harsh comments on her body weight.

Growing up in the limelight is tough and Saloni has seen the worst of it. She is 19 years old now, and has lost 22 kgs during the lockdown. "I would get comments like ‘Bhains lag rahi hai’, ‘kitni moti hai’, ‘kitna khayegi, ekdin foot jayegi’ and things like that. I read them with my friends and keep laughing. Sometimes I do feel low, but I move on quickly. I work towards better things in life and not think about such people. Now I have lost 22kgs, during the lockdown," she told TOI.

Talking about her journey from being the youngest comic star to now acting on TV, Saloni said, "When I was in 1st standard, I wasn’t supposed to work and do comedy. But suddenly, Chhote Miyan came up and at that moment. It was very surprising and I realised that this is the thing that I love. This has been the best part in my life and I can never leave it."

Being a famous at a young age made her conscious about her image on social media. "I am that person, who thinks a lot before posting anything. I keep thinking if I look good from this angle or that angle. I also receive a lot of hate comments, comments on my weight, but now I want to change that and not think much while posting on social media," she said.