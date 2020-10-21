Comedy Couple Movie Review: A Bittersweet Romance Tale Tempered with Light Humour

Comedy Couple

Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Saqib Saleem, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang

Director: Nachiket Samant

Comedy Couple springs up a pleasant surprise for OTT viewers this week as it clears the clutter in the choice of its subject matter, casting and treatment. The movie sets up with India's first comic duo, Deep (Saqib Salim) and Zoya (Shweta Basu Prasad), taking the stage and ends up in bashing down on gender and social-cultural norms in a light, humoured way, which mostly sits well as it is neither understated nor over the top.

It is established in the start that the much-in-love 'Comedy Couple' are one of a kind. Together, they make rather 'offensive' jokes meaningful and digestible for the audience. But problem arises in their personal lives as Deep, without the knowledge of his personal and professional partner, has built their seemingly perfect lives on the foundation of outright lies and it comes back to haunt him.

As and when the couple is confronted with reality and their house of cards crumbles under ego clash and uncertainty about the future, we see humane and relatable characters bared on screen. Credit goes to Saqib and Shweta for relying on their easy-going facet to bring Deep and Zoya alive. Both actors are natural in their approach to the situations and compliment each other well on stage and on camera. The comedy couple's relationship issues are not overly complicated and neither are these two characters. This gives the movie an authentic and urban edge.

There is everyday humour in director Nachiket Samant's fresh dramedy and the performers crack you up with one-liners every now and then. From gaumutra (cow urine) to live-in relationships and house hunting in Mumbai to conservative parenthood, there is plenty of fun to be had while watching this rather breezy movie, streaming on ZEE5 now.

Comedy Couple will interest you certainly with its everyday humour and a solid dialogue-driven screenplay.

Rating: 3.5/5