An initiative by &
1-min read

Comedy Is Serious Business, Says Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has featured in comedies such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Arjun Patiala and the recent Diwali release, Housefull 4.

IANS

Updated:December 18, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Comedy Is Serious Business, Says Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon says doing comedy is not a laughing matter, but a serious business. Kriti has featured in comedies such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Arjun Patiala and the recent Diwali release, Housefull 4, which also features Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati in important roles.

"Comedy is, indeed, serious business but thanks to the amazing mentors I found in Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol; they made it seamless for me to pull off certain scenes. People can now enjoy the movie on the streaming platform and hopefully it'll add a bit to their holiday cheer," Kriti said.

Sharing his Husefull 4 experience, Bobby said: "Being part of projects that are larger than life is fun. The Housefull franchise is a testament to that. It was fun reconnecting with Akshay and Riteish on-screen after many years and we had a lot of fun while shooting, which the viewers will see."

Directed by Farhad Samji, the fourth instalment of Housefull tries spoofing the Bollywood formula of reincarnation romance, through the story of three couples whose love stories started in 1419. Which will have its digital premiere on December 20 on Hotstar VIP.



