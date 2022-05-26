Comedy King Vadivelu To Play A Serious Role In Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan

Vadivelu does not require an introduction in the Tamil-speaking world because he has become an integral part of their daily life. Hundreds of scenes and dialogues from his different cinematic personas have served as the basis for memes, and his one-liners have become commonplace. Due to his political ambitions and disagreements with film producers, Vadivelu had been out of the spotlight for decades. His troubles seem to be over setting the stage for a grand comeback. Naai Sekar Returns, directed by Suraaj and starring Shivani Narayanan, is the ace comedian’s next film.

Apart from this, Vadivelu has reportedly also bagged Maamannan directed by Mari Selvaraj. However, you will be in for a surprise because according to reports he is about to be seen in a whole new dimension in the film. It is said that Vadivelu will play Udayanidhi Stalin’s father. This will be a serious character with just a little bit of humour thrown in. A far cry from the kind of characters Vadivelu is used to portraying on screen.

Earlier, Mari Selvaraj had cast comic actor Yogi Babu in serious roles for both Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. Both performances have been appreciated. It will be interesting for Vadivelu fans to see him in this new avatar.

Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh play the key parts in Maamannan, while Fahadh Faasil will be the antagonist. The film’s production has already begun, and Fahadh Faasil recently joined the set of Maamannan. The music for the movie is composed by AR Rahman and the cinematography and editing for the film are by Theni Eswar and Selva RK.

Maamannan is touted to be a political thriller and this is Mari Selvaraj’s next after hit films Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal.

