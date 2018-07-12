Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch

What gives actors an edge over their contemporaries? The ability to pull off a role so convincingly that almost everyone – the viewers, the director, the casting director – find it difficult to understand whether they are acting or just being themselves. The new video of Bharti Singh – the most popular and sought-after comedian on TV – which has gone viral on the social media puts forth her acting prowess.The actress – who in known for leaving the viewers in splits with her witty one-liners and impromptu acts – can be seen sobbing to the tunes of a sad song.And the caption of the video that reads, "Yaar dekho main bahut acchi actress hoon. Main sirf comedy nahi emotional acting bhi kar sakti hoon. #timepass #trave#bharsh." clearly explains her aim. Is she possibly making a sincere attempt to explore other genres besides comedy?Bharti currently hosts the popular show Dance Deewane with Arjun Bijlani. The dance show helps those - who are extremely passionate about dance - with a platform to showcase their talent.Bharti married her long-time beau and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Goa on December 3, 2017.