Comedy Was On My Mind, Challenge Was To Find Right Script: Pak Director Mehreen Jabbar

Mumbai: Pakistani director Mehreen Jabbar says after decades of tackling societal issues through TV dramas like “Daam” and “Doraha”, she wanted to break free and attempt a long-form comedy with her latest web series “Ek Jhooti Love Story”. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Madiha Imam, the ZEE5 romantic-comedy is penned by Umera Ahmed, best known for the hit show “Zindagi Gulzar Hai”.

Jabbar, also known for the 2008 feature “Ramchand Pakistani”, said the fact that neither she had helmed a comedy nor Ahmed had written one previously made it exciting for her to take up the project. “Comedy was on my mind but the challenge was to find the right script. I had never attempted long form comedy, especially of this kind. I have done a lot of social issues based dramas all my life, so there was this conscious decision to challenge myself,” Jabbar told .