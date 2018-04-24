English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Comic Book Legend Stan Lee Accused Of Sexual Misconduct
Controversy has recently swirled around Lee, who sued a former business manager alleging fraud and has spoken out defending his daughter after others around him claimed she was trying to gain control of his assets.
(Image: AP)
Stan Lee, the 95-year-old former head of Marvel Comics and creator of numerous comic book heroes like Spider-Man and the Hulk, has been accused of sexual misconduct by a massage therapist.
Maria Carballo claims she was sent to Lee's room at a hotel in Chicago to perform a two-hour massage on the morning of April 21, 2017, according to a complaint filed on Monday in Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, reported people.com.
The massage was scheduled by Lee's assistant, who is also named as a defendant in the complaint.
A representative for Lee did not return people.com's request for comment.
Carballo said in the complaint that she did not report the incident to police in fear that, "in light of Lee's wealth and status" making a police report "would hurt her job".
She claimed Lee's assistant knew of his "inappropriate behavior."
The massage therapist added the #MeToo movement inspired her "to fight for her dignity by standing up for herself".
Citing assault, battery and other counts, Carballo is seeking a judgment "in excess of $50,000, plus an award of punitive damages, and attorneys' fees and costs as permitted under the statute."
Meanwhile, controversy has recently swirled around Lee, who sued a former business manager alleging fraud and has spoken out defending his daughter after others around him claimed she was trying to gain control of his assets.
