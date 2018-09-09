Comic Caper Bhaagte Raho Ready to Release in October; Check Out Trailer

Here we're talking about the upcoming Hindi comedy film Bhaagte Raho which is a full comedy package with the comedy actor Rajpal Yadav.The principal photography of the film was started in June 2017 and now finally, the movie is ready to hit theatres. The comedy film, starring Rajpal Yadav Riya Deepsi, Abhay Kabir Raichand, Mukesh Khanna is set to release next month.Bhaagte Raho is said to be a non-stop hilarious ride in which where actors in the film are going to make us mad by scenes and going to Run , Run and Run as its name 'Bhaagte Raho' says itself.After watching the trailer there is a lot of excitement about the movie. A well know comedy actor Rajpal Yadav playing a gangster in the film and will hopefully know just how to make us laugh.