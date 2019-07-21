Comic-Con Crowd Warns Director Matt Reeves: 'Don't Screw Up Our Batman Movie'
Batman fans have warned director Matt Reeves to not mess up his new film on the Caped Crusader.
Batman fans have warned director Matt Reeves to not mess up his new film on the Caped Crusader. Reeves is helming the Warner Bros-DC project which will see actor Robert Pattinson taking on the iconic role, previously played by the likes of Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, among others.
In a video message, recorded by music composer Michael Giacchino, the audiences attending a panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 (SDCC) shouted in unison, "Hey Matt! Don't screw up our Batman movie."
"You heard them. Don't screw it up," Giacchino says in the video.
Sharing the same clip on Twitter, Reeves wrote in the caption, "Nothing like a little encouragement."
Nothing like a little encouragement, @m_giacchino ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gfua51uaUL— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) July 18, 2019
According to CinemaBlend, at the SDCC Giacchino revealed that Reeves is working hard on the new film.
"Matt and I worked on 'Planet of the Apes' together, we made 'Cloverfield'. Matt is really big, Matt's amazing. So, Matt wanted me to tell you that he's working very hard to make a good movie...
"I've actually been able to see a few things that he's showed me that he's working on and it's pretty darn awesome. It looks really, really amazing," the Oscar-winning music composer said.
Reeves boarded the project after Affleck, who took on the role of Batman for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, stepped down as the film's director in 2017.
The filmmaker has enjoyed success for films like Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.
