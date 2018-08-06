English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Comicstaan Gets Green Light for Second Season
Amazon Prime Original series 'Comicstaan' has been renewed for a second season.
Amazon Prime Original series 'Comicstaan' has been renewed for a second season.
Loading...
Mumbai: Amazon Prime Original series Comicstaan has been renewed for a second season.
Amazon on Monday announced its decision to go ahead with season two of Comicstaan, just weeks after its worldwide premiere on July 13. It will return to the platform next year.
Created in association with Only Much Louder (OML), Comicstaan season two will feature Zakir Khan in addition to Tanmay Bhat, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Kaneez Surka, Sumukhi Suresh and Abish Mathew who will be returning for the season.
Comicstaan season one, a nine-episode series, where ten contestants from across the country are chosen to compete for the winning title and mentored by the best comedians in India, is currently available with a new episode releasing every Friday.
Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said: "We are delighted to bring a second season of this exceptional series that discovers and mentors new comedy talent in India... Our customers' response to the series is the key factor in our enthusiasm to bring our audience another season - with indeed a fresh dose of laughter, jokes and even more fresh comic talent."
Dhruv Sheth, Managing Partner at OML, said: "'Comicstaan' was one of the most exciting projects for us in the past year and we are extremely thrilled and elated that it has been renewed for a second season so early to the launch of the first. We are going bigger and better in season two."
Also Watch
Amazon on Monday announced its decision to go ahead with season two of Comicstaan, just weeks after its worldwide premiere on July 13. It will return to the platform next year.
Created in association with Only Much Louder (OML), Comicstaan season two will feature Zakir Khan in addition to Tanmay Bhat, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Kaneez Surka, Sumukhi Suresh and Abish Mathew who will be returning for the season.
Comicstaan season one, a nine-episode series, where ten contestants from across the country are chosen to compete for the winning title and mentored by the best comedians in India, is currently available with a new episode releasing every Friday.
Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said: "We are delighted to bring a second season of this exceptional series that discovers and mentors new comedy talent in India... Our customers' response to the series is the key factor in our enthusiasm to bring our audience another season - with indeed a fresh dose of laughter, jokes and even more fresh comic talent."
Dhruv Sheth, Managing Partner at OML, said: "'Comicstaan' was one of the most exciting projects for us in the past year and we are extremely thrilled and elated that it has been renewed for a second season so early to the launch of the first. We are going bigger and better in season two."
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rajasthan High Court Acquits Woman of Killing a Child Because She Was PMSing
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- A Bunch of People Are Gathering in the Heart of Delhi to Shout 'Kiki, Do You Love Me?'
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
- Parents Don't Approve: Why Millennials are Quitting Their Jobs in Less Than 2 Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...