Coming Out Cost Me Certain Things In My Career, Says Matt Bomer

London: Actor Matt Bomer says coming out as gay “cost” him roles during his career. The 42-year-old actor said when he opened up about his sexuality back in 2012 he knew it was a “risky” decision and there would be repercussions. “We’re living in a day and age where there are athletes and actors and public figures who are openly gay and have been unafraid to acknowledge that but without a question, there’s a trade-off, in my experience.

“I came out at a time when it was very risky to do so – I had a studio film that was about to premiere, and a television series coming out,” Bomer told Britain’s Attitude magazine. The “Magic Mike” star, who shares three children with husband Simon Halls, said he was not bothered about the consequences as it was more important for him to be authentic to himself and his family. “I wasn’t trying to be a role model, nor am I now but I thought if I could help just one person then it would be worth it. But to say that didn’t cost me certain things in my career would be a lie. It did. To me that trade off was worth it. But it hasn’t been some fairytale – no pun intended,” he added. Bomer will next be seen in the Netflix adaptation of Mart Crowley’s ground-breaking 1960s play “The Boys in the Band” which features an entirely gay cast. The actor also starred in the 2018 Broadway production of the play.