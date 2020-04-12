MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coming to the Hospital was the Best Decision: Actor Zoa Morani on Road to Recovery from COVID-19

Coming to the Hospital was the Best Decision: Actor Zoa Morani on Road to Recovery from COVID-19

Actor Zoa Morani, who along with sister Shaza and father, producer Karim Morani were tested positive for Coronavirus said that she might be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
Share this:

Actor Zoa Morani, who was recently tested positive for Covid-19, went on Instagram live with actor and friend Varun Dhawan. Zoa, who along with sister Shaza and father, producer Karim Morani were tested positive recently, talked about her symptoms and treatment.

When Varun asked Zoa when she was coming back home, she said, “Hopefully, tomorrow or the day after, because I am feeling so good. I’m feeling fine,” according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Zoa said that she started improving on the second day since her hospitalisation. “Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home,” she said.

“Coming to the hospital was the best decision. I feel like I got cured immediately and I can go home,” she added.

Zoa said that even though she went through, fever and breathlessness, her symptoms were mild and manageable. She also said that her sister Shaza was the first one to show symptoms of coronavirus.

Zoa's mother Zara has, however, tested negative for Covid-19. Shaza also has been discharged from the hospital after two consecutive negative results.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,267,419

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,780,649

    +906

  • Cured/Discharged

    404,393

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,837

    +58
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres