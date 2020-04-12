Coming to the Hospital was the Best Decision: Actor Zoa Morani on Road to Recovery from COVID-19

Actor Zoa Morani, who was recently tested positive for Covid-19, went on Instagram live with actor and friend Varun Dhawan. Zoa, who along with sister Shaza and father, producer Karim Morani were tested positive recently, talked about her symptoms and treatment.

When Varun asked Zoa when she was coming back home, she said, “Hopefully, tomorrow or the day after, because I am feeling so good. I’m feeling fine,” according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Zoa said that she started improving on the second day since her hospitalisation. “Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home,” she said.

“Coming to the hospital was the best decision. I feel like I got cured immediately and I can go home,” she added.

Zoa said that even though she went through, fever and breathlessness, her symptoms were mild and manageable. She also said that her sister Shaza was the first one to show symptoms of coronavirus.

Zoa's mother Zara has, however, tested negative for Covid-19. Shaza also has been discharged from the hospital after two consecutive negative results.

